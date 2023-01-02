Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car

Armed robbery at Monroeville Eat'n Park under investigation 02:34

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.

When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the cash then ran out of the restaurant and took off in the manager's car, which was parked near the door.

Police said they found the stolen vehicle not long after about a block away near the Target. Detectives have been watching it for hours in case the suspect returns.

The restaurant stayed open and is working with Monroeville police as officers investigate, Eat'n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is always our first priority, and we are grateful no one was hurt during the armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning at our Monroeville Eat'n Park," Caprara said.

Police are asking the public for help. If you have any information, you're urged to call them.