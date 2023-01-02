Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KENS 5
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says calling off game after Hamlin injury was 'right decision'
DALLAS — The NFL is often an escape from the worries of the world, but players, coaches, and spectators alike were reminded of how fragile and precious the gift of life is on Monday. Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground following his tackle of Cincinnati...
KENS 5
Former Texans receiver Andre Johnson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
HOUSTON — One of the greatest players in Houston Texans history is one step closer to pro football’s biggest honor. In his second year of eligibility, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson, who was...
KENS 5
What is the emergency protocol for the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium?
ARLINGTON, Texas — Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the team says his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being...
KENS 5
Locked On Cowboys: Washington QB Sam Howell To Start Against Dallas In Week 18
David Harrison joins Marcus Mosher to preview Dallas and Washington's Week 18 game. They talk who is sitting and starting, the stakes of the game, and so much more.
KENS 5
NFL makes it official, announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not...
KENS 5
Bills say Hamlin has 'shown remarkable improvement' | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
KENS 5
Damar Hamlin fundraiser: What’s real and how to spot a scam
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Millions of fans watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old during the nationally-televised game, which the NFL eventually postponed. In a statement...
KENS 5
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
KENS 5
Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
KENS 5
TCU-Georgia: Is it #GoFrogs or #GoDawgs? Here's where each state in the nation sits.
FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2022 CFP National Championship has been set: First-timer TCU will take on defending national champion Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the title. Caesars Sportsbook likes the Bulldogs by 12.5 points. But the nation seems to be behind...
KENS 5
We check in on Spurs' draft odds, preview Knicks game | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to check in on the current Spurs' odds at the 2023 NBA Draft. Also, a Spurs-Knicks game day preview. All this and more on this new episode of Locked...
KENS 5
Jeremy Sochan is developing his shot and showing how to be effective on offense without one
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his shooting right in front of us, all while showing how to be an effective offensive player without a dangerous jumper. San Antonio knew when they drafted him ninth overall out of Baylor that he wouldn't be lighting it...
KENS 5
Tag Team back again! 90's duo 'Tag Team' to perform at Spurs Alamodome game
SAN ANTONIO — We're going way back for the San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome game!. The Spurs announced that the 1990s rap team "Tag Team" will be performing at halftime of the Alamodome game against the Warriors. Talk about a throwback!. The music duo will perform on...
