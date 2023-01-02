ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Trezmen Marshall Discusses Stepping Up Big When Number Finally Called

Georgia had to trickle down the depth chart a little bit during their game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl meaning several players saw an uptick in their amount of snaps played. One of those players was veteran linebacker, Trezmen Marshall. The Bulldogs' defense was on the field for...
ATHENS, GA
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run

Gary Patterson recruited most of the players on the TCU squad that will play Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday. But the former Horned Frogs coach worked at rival Texas this season, serving as a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
FORT WORTH, TX
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their ...
ATHENS, GA
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"

The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County receives additional $15 million in ERAP funding

McDONOUGH — Henry County has received an additional $15 million in federal funding to be distributed to Henry County residents struggling to pay their rent or utility bills due to COVID-19. This is the fourth round of federal monies the county has received since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
McDonough police searching for identity of woman accused of theft

McDONOUGH — McDonough police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a wallet and using the stolen credit cards to make purchases. On Dec. 27, the unknown woman is alleged to have broken into a car in the Oak Park subdivision in McDonough, then used the cards at the Shell gas station off Bill Gardener Parkway where she bought shoes, cigarettes and gas.
MCDONOUGH, GA
McDonough elects mayor pro tem for 2023

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.
MCDONOUGH, GA

