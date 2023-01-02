Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Trezmen Marshall Discusses Stepping Up Big When Number Finally Called
Georgia had to trickle down the depth chart a little bit during their game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl meaning several players saw an uptick in their amount of snaps played. One of those players was veteran linebacker, Trezmen Marshall. The Bulldogs' defense was on the field for...
Henry County Daily Herald
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
Gary Patterson recruited most of the players on the TCU squad that will play Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday. But the former Horned Frogs coach worked at rival Texas this season, serving as a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
Henry County Daily Herald
Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU
Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice
The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their ...
Henry County Daily Herald
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
Henry County Daily Herald
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County senior center offers adult tricycles for participants interested in biking recreation
McDONOUGH — Glynda Green enjoyed riding bikes as a little girl, and when the 69-year-old New York native grew older she continued to implement the passion by using her two-wheel bike to get to work. "I always enjoyed bike riding as a youth," she said Thursday. "I'm originally from...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County receives additional $15 million in ERAP funding
McDONOUGH — Henry County has received an additional $15 million in federal funding to be distributed to Henry County residents struggling to pay their rent or utility bills due to COVID-19. This is the fourth round of federal monies the county has received since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough police searching for identity of woman accused of theft
McDONOUGH — McDonough police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a wallet and using the stolen credit cards to make purchases. On Dec. 27, the unknown woman is alleged to have broken into a car in the Oak Park subdivision in McDonough, then used the cards at the Shell gas station off Bill Gardener Parkway where she bought shoes, cigarettes and gas.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough elects mayor pro tem for 2023
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.
Comments / 0