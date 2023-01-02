Read full article on original website
Woman dead after stabbing in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m. They say no one is in custody at this time. The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation The Charleston […]
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
Man stabbed in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Huntington on Thursday. Huntington Police say they responded to the 900 block of West 3rd St. at around 1:50 p.m. They say a woman told them her son stabbed another man in the home. Police say that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is […]
West Virginia man arrested after allegedly wielding baseball bat, running from deputies
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property […]
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said. The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement. Colder […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
WSAZ
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed. On March 8, police found Gomez’s...
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
Man who barricaded himself in West Virginia home to get psych evaluation, treatment
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation. On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment […]
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
West Virginia mom charged with child neglect after 8yo found in road
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing child neglect charges after her 8-year-old was found standing alone in the roadway. According to West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a call on Greenhills Road in Ravenswood just after noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, regarding a child who was found standing […]
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
