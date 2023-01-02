ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Debate planned in Democratic primary for 57th District house seat

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwhbp_0k1DplCK00

Our Seat at the Table, a podcast that engages young people in politics, will partner with the local Democratic committees to host a Democratic primary debate in the race for the House of Delegates from District 57. HD-57 is a newly redrawn district covering western Henrico and parts of Goochland, and it is considered a toss-up in the general election.

Bob Shippee and Susanna Gibson are the two Democrats who have announced for the seat.

The debate will be January 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Robins Room of the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa (8000 Brook Road.) Space is limited; to RSVP and/or suggest questions for the candidates, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf91zhGSDGRFi-YLtj_HONpKSGqh8B4sLf9NTfryaVVAi_n3Q/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.

Comments / 0

Related
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

An Overview of the Congressional Fourth District Race

Following the passing of Donald McEachin, on December 12, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election per Code of Virginia regulations setting the special election for the Congressional Fourth District for Tuesday, February 21st. Virginia election laws state the nomination process for special elections not occurring concurrently with a...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a surprising announcement at Charlottesville City Council’s first session of 2023 Councilor Sena Magill announced she would be stepping down, citing family needs. An emotional Magill had Councilor Michael Payne read her statement. “The needs of my family have changed during my term in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Why should it cost $2.5 million to lower the speed limit 5 mph in Richmond?

After a driver killed Aajah Rosemond while she was walking home from school in 2020, her family vowed that Richmond’s attitude toward speeding must change. Taking up the concerns of her constituents, Delegate Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation 2021 to allow localities to lower speed limits on residential roads and commercial corridors below the state minimum of 25 miles per hour. Since the bill passed, however, plans to lower Richmond’s default speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph have stalled.
RICHMOND, VA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Watercrest, Harbert Complete 98-Unit Community in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II have completed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in Richmond. EMJ Corp. was the builder, while Trustmark Bank provided financing.
RICHMOND, VA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What Are The Penalties for Violent Crimes in Richmond, Virginia?

There is no set penalty for violent crimes in Richmond, Virginia, nor is there one anywhere in the Commonwealth. Instead, the court will look to the guidelines set forth by the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission. On paper, these may be stated in black-and-white terms, but still, they are guidelines, leaving many areas of gray regarding the actual sentence a defendant receives.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Three new Virginia State Police grads assigned to Henrico

After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas Dec. 30.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair Jan. 10

Henrico County Public Schools officials will host a job fair Jan. 10 at the Fairfield Area Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • temporary instructional assistants. Interested candidates may view benefits and apply ahead of time at www.henricoschools.us/careers. The school division is offering newly hired...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 3, 2023

Federal money coming to Henrico for road projects; a pedestrian struck and killed in the West End; another gun stopped at Richmond International Airport; candidates for the Democratic nomination in the 57th House of Delegates district plan a debate; Henrico Police officials debut a new “soft interview room.”. Our...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy