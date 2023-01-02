Debate planned in Democratic primary for 57th District house seat

Our Seat at the Table, a podcast that engages young people in politics, will partner with the local Democratic committees to host a Democratic primary debate in the race for the House of Delegates from District 57. HD-57 is a newly redrawn district covering western Henrico and parts of Goochland, and it is considered a toss-up in the general election.

Bob Shippee and Susanna Gibson are the two Democrats who have announced for the seat.

The debate will be January 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Robins Room of the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa (8000 Brook Road.) Space is limited; to RSVP and/or suggest questions for the candidates, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf91zhGSDGRFi-YLtj_HONpKSGqh8B4sLf9NTfryaVVAi_n3Q/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.