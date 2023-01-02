ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Albany Herald

Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run

Gary Patterson recruited most of the players on the TCU squad that will play Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday. But the former Horned Frogs coach worked at rival Texas this season, serving as a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Confectioner has special treat for UGA football fans

ATLANTA — As the University of Georgia Bulldogs make their run for the NCAA College Football title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, the day of the college football playoff championship game.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Why Another National Title Would Mean More Than Just a Trophy for Georgia

This time a year ago, Georgia was gearing up for a rematch of the ages against the Alabama Crimson Tide in hopes of ending the program's national title drought and proving they had what it takes to beat to slay the giant of college football. Now, they find themselves on the cusp of claiming another national title but a win in this year's title game would mean a bit more than just another title.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Bulldogs Get Back in Action Hosting Auburn

Georgia (10-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 22/20 Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga. Video: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp; Jon Sundvold, analyst) Audio: Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (960 the Ref-AM, 103.7-FM) (Scott Howard, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie,...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE

