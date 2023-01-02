Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
‘Mootilda,’ the wayward cow that became local legend in N.J., has died, owner says
“Mootilda,” a beloved wandering cow who captured the hearts of a South Jersey community has been euthanized, her owner said Wednesday. The cow went missing from the owner’s property in Upper Township in Cape May County early last summer after refusing to be contained, said the owner told NJ Advance Media. He asked not to be named due to threats following news of the cow’s death.
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
thesunpapers.com
Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished
Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
Vineland, NJ, Police: Pot-smoking Driver Hits 2 Utility Poles, Mailbox
A woman from Vineland is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday night. The Vineland Police Department says 21-year-old Dominique Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident happened around 10:30 in the area of North Delsea and...
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!
Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
The Ocean City, NJ North Street Beach Christmas Tree Is Spectacular
This is such a creative and fantastic idea. Ocean City, New Jersey markets itself as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”. Presently on the beach In Ocean City … on what they call “North Beach” is a Christmas Tree, along with hundreds of hand crafted beach shell ornaments.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
NJ.com
Jersey Shore town countersues DEP for $20M over plan to fight erosion with new bulkhead
Morning trips to the beach in North Wildwood are routine for Mayor Patrick Rosenello, who has lived in the city since 1977. To appreciate the views sure, but lately to survey sand dunes which until recently were the only thing standing between homes and waves prone to become fiercer amid storms.
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
