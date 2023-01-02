ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

‘Mootilda,’ the wayward cow that became local legend in N.J., has died, owner says

“Mootilda,” a beloved wandering cow who captured the hearts of a South Jersey community has been euthanized, her owner said Wednesday. The cow went missing from the owner’s property in Upper Township in Cape May County early last summer after refusing to be contained, said the owner told NJ Advance Media. He asked not to be named due to threats following news of the cow’s death.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished

Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!

Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
AVALON, NJ
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
