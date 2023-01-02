ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
LAKE STATION, IN
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
CASS COUNTY, MI

