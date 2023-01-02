Read full article on original website
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
New Drug Causing a Spike in Accidental Overdoses in Berrien County
We all wish we could live in a world free of substance abuse and misuse, but unfortunately we haven't made it to that place quite yet as a society. And one of the largest dangers posed to people who consume illegal substances is the lack of regulation, and what can happen when you unknowingly consume something.
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
Man arrested for firing weapon at midnight, killing 2
A man at a New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County fired his weapon while fireworks were going off. Two men, a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old died in the incident.
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
Family mourns 16-year-old killed in New Year’s shooting: ‘He’ll be remembered’
The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come forward.
GRPD: 16-year-old was the victim of first Grand Rapids shooting of the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
