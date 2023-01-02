Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Concerns Pile up for GTP Class in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
If you’re a team manager preparing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, you worry. When it comes to introducing the new GTP hybrids, there’s more to worry about than ever before beyond making the right calls to win at the end after no sleep. Here’s a list of...
NBC Sports
Dakar controversy over Audi power gain: ‘It’s not the right moment to change something’
Though his Audi rivals had some extra horsepower Thursday, Nasser Al-Attiyah took the victory in Stage 5 and widened his overall lead in the 2023 Dakar Rally. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver still couldn’t help poking at this year’s biggest controversy in the world’s most prestigious rally raid event (which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year).
Pro Rally Driver Ken Block Had a Million-Dollar Net Worth
The motorsports world is mourning today after the untimely death of pro rally driver Ken Block. Block, 55, was killed in a Jan. 2, 2023, snowmobile accident in Utah. “We are gutted to hear the news of the passing of rally icon Ken Block,” the American Rally Association said in a statement posted to Facebook. “He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. His stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable, and he will be forever missed.”
fordmuscle.com
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
fordauthority.com
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
bikebound.com
Top 10 Two Strokes of 2022!
Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of two-strokes — the sound, smell, and sometimes scary power bands of these two-wheeled smokers just move our blood. 2022 was a particularly strong year for two-strokes on BikeBound, so we decided to follow up our Best Customs of 2022 with a 2T-only list.
