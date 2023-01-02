This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.

1 DAY AGO