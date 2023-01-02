The Pittsburgh Steelers running back room may be slowly turning into one of the NFL’s coveted two-back systems. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have shown the ability to make big plays and worthiness of being involved each and every week. Since the Week 9 bye, the two have rushed for 783 yards and are helping the team close in on 2,000 rushing yards on the season, an accomplishment that hasn’t happened for the organization since 2007. The bulk of the work has been from the second-year back, but the undrafted rookie has now also found a home in the city of Pittsburgh and proven to be an awesome compliment.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO