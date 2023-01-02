Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performs at 2023 Inaugural Ceremony
On Monday, Jan. 2, members of the Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performed at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul for Minnesota's 2023 Inaugural Ceremony. They performed the piece "Simple Gifts” arranged by Mike Forbes in front of a packed house where several lawmakers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session.
swnewsmedia.com
Golf rounds down in 2022; bad weather played the biggest role
Golf facilities across all categories in Minnesota reported a decrease in golf rounds over the previous year by an average of 5.4%. That's what the Minnesota Golf Association's annual facility rounds study concluded, which accurately tracks participation in the state. Unfavorable weather, and not an absolute decline in golfer participation, was considered the most influential factor.
swnewsmedia.com
Young Lakers are still trying to find their way on the hardwood
The Prior Lake girls basketball team headed into the New Year losing five of its last six games. The Lakers opened the South Suburban Conference season with three straight road games, winning one of them. Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points to lead Prior Lake to a 53-49 victory at Eastview Dec. 13.
swnewsmedia.com
Longtime agreement expires between Canterbury Park and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
A longtime purse enhancement and marketing agreement between Canterbury Park and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community has expired and won’t be renewed, according to a statement Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson issued Wednesday, Dec. 4. The $84 million agreement over the last ten years supported daily purses for horse...
swnewsmedia.com
Looking back: 100 years ago: F.H. Juergens accepts appointment as postmaster
The auction having taken place last Saturday, John Hennes of St. Benedict moved to Jordan Monday to take charge of the saloon he purchased from Mr. Adams. World News – Marconi has demonstrated it’s feasible to send wireless messages and a company has been organized to transfer thoughts from America to Europe at ten cents a word.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 20-Jan. 3, 2023. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee gets familiar with the section competition early on
Five of the Shakopee boys basketball team's first six games this season were against Section 2AAAA squads. The No. 3-ranked Sabers won the first three over Chaska (87-83), Waconia (92-68) and Chanhassen (82-79), before losing the last two in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
swnewsmedia.com
Area roundup: Chanhassen hockey extends win streak to 10
Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Dec. 26 to Dec 29.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
mprnews.org
'Happy to be home': Twin Cities residents confront heavy snow, slick streets
In downtown Minneapolis cars and buses moved through the streets with ease, after plow drivers spent hours clearing the pavement and pushing the snow into mounds, some taller than six feet, to be trucked off later. Soon workers in small tractors with spinning brushes got busy on the sidewalks. Winter...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents
FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night. The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric."You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy."Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got...
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan City Council approves strategic plan
Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future. The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land. The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker...
Comments / 0