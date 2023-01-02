ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performs at 2023 Inaugural Ceremony

On Monday, Jan. 2, members of the Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performed at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul for Minnesota's 2023 Inaugural Ceremony. They performed the piece "Simple Gifts” arranged by Mike Forbes in front of a packed house where several lawmakers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Golf rounds down in 2022; bad weather played the biggest role

Golf facilities across all categories in Minnesota reported a decrease in golf rounds over the previous year by an average of 5.4%. That's what the Minnesota Golf Association's annual facility rounds study concluded, which accurately tracks participation in the state. Unfavorable weather, and not an absolute decline in golfer participation, was considered the most influential factor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Young Lakers are still trying to find their way on the hardwood

The Prior Lake girls basketball team headed into the New Year losing five of its last six games. The Lakers opened the South Suburban Conference season with three straight road games, winning one of them. Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points to lead Prior Lake to a 53-49 victory at Eastview Dec. 13.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Looking back: 100 years ago: F.H. Juergens accepts appointment as postmaster

The auction having taken place last Saturday, John Hennes of St. Benedict moved to Jordan Monday to take charge of the saloon he purchased from Mr. Adams. World News – Marconi has demonstrated it’s feasible to send wireless messages and a company has been organized to transfer thoughts from America to Europe at ten cents a word.
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 20-Jan. 3, 2023. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee gets familiar with the section competition early on

Five of the Shakopee boys basketball team's first six games this season were against Section 2AAAA squads. The No. 3-ranked Sabers won the first three over Chaska (87-83), Waconia (92-68) and Chanhassen (82-79), before losing the last two in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents

FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night. The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric."You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy."Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got...
FARMINGTON, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Jordan City Council approves strategic plan

Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future. The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
JORDAN, MN

