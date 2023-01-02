Read full article on original website
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
NBC 29 News
UVA Women’s Basketball makes remarkable turnaround under Coach Mox
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Women’s Basketball is having a remarkable turnaround this season under new Head Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton. The team is currently experiencing a 13-1 record. Last season, the Cavaliers only won five games. What changed? The team has more talent this...
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball
The Pitt Panthers landed their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal
Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
247Sports
Pitt football expected to land Dante Cephas, transfer portal's No. 1 available WR, from Kent State: report
Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to transfer to Pittsburgh, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Cephas is the No. 1 available wide receiver in the transfer portal and No. 4 overall according to 247Sports. Cephas has two years of eligibility remaining. “The best receiver in the...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
247Sports
Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh
I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
WTRF
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
4 Democrats enter Allegheny County Council races
Four candidates already have come forward to declare runs for Allegheny County Council. Two of the candidates will be challenging incumbent Democrats, while the other two are facing off against one another in the South Hills. The results of these races could shift power on county council, which has seen...
Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision
The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
247Sports
