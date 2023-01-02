Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO