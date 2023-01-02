ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Strong Final Quarter Gives Tulsa 70-63 Win over Wichita State

TULSA, Okla. –– — Maddie Bittle and Temira Poindexter each scored 20 points to lead the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a 70-63 final quarter comeback victory over the Wichita State Shockers in front of 1,058 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Wednesday night. Tulsa outscored the...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Men’s Basketball Faces Tulane in New Orleans

GAME #14: TULSA (4-9, 0-2 AAC) at Tulane (8-5, 1-1 AAC) Date/Time: Wednesday • Jan. 4, 2023 • 6:00 p.m. (CT) Avron B. Fogelman Arena in The Devlin Fieldhouse (4,000) • New Orleans, La. Coaches:. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Tulane -...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System

Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire

Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK

