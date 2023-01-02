Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Strong Final Quarter Gives Tulsa 70-63 Win over Wichita State
TULSA, Okla. –– — Maddie Bittle and Temira Poindexter each scored 20 points to lead the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a 70-63 final quarter comeback victory over the Wichita State Shockers in front of 1,058 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Wednesday night. Tulsa outscored the...
tulsahurricane.com
Inside Tulsa Basketball with Angie Nelp - January 3, 2023
Check out the latest edition of Inside Tulsa Basketball with Angie Nelp. Nelp and Bruce Howard give you a look at last week's wins over East Carolina and preview Wichita State.
tulsahurricane.com
Men’s Basketball Faces Tulane in New Orleans
GAME #14: TULSA (4-9, 0-2 AAC) at Tulane (8-5, 1-1 AAC) Date/Time: Wednesday • Jan. 4, 2023 • 6:00 p.m. (CT) Avron B. Fogelman Arena in The Devlin Fieldhouse (4,000) • New Orleans, La. Coaches:. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Tulane -...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
Tulsa police close 95.5% of 2022 homicides
Tulsa police solved 65 of 68 homicides in 2022. There are three homicide investigations remain open.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
News On 6
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
KTUL
19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
KOCO
Oklahoma wildlife rescue makes plea to stop using lead after bald eagle dies
CLAREMORE, Okla. — An Oklahoma wildlife sanctuary is mourning the loss of a bald eagle after rescuing the animal twice. "There has been so much love coming through," said Annette King, the founder of the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue. On New Year's Day, Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire
Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
