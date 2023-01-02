ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Semi crash causes traffic backup on Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi crash caused a traffic backup on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. 7:26 p.m. Update: The crash has been cleared. Original Post: At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a semi crashed into the cable barriers on Kilpatrick Turnpike West at Council Road and Memorial Road. Drivers should expect significant traffic backup at this time.
News On 6

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
okcfox.com

OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
