Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
Family displaced after heat lamp causes fire at northwest Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was displaced after a fire sparked at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Crews responded shortly after 2:05 a.m. to a house fire in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. The fire extended into the attic, causing a bit of damage.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
Bag Of Cash Reported Stolen From NW OKC 7-Eleven Store Manager; Police Question Statements
A bag of cash was reported stolen on Wednesday from a northwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven manager's car during an alleged robbery. The manager of the store told responding officers she was on duty at the time. However, the report stated there were inconsistencies in the woman’s statements. The store’s...
Semi crash causes traffic backup on Kilpatrick Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi crash caused a traffic backup on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. 7:26 p.m. Update: The crash has been cleared. Original Post: At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a semi crashed into the cable barriers on Kilpatrick Turnpike West at Council Road and Memorial Road. Drivers should expect significant traffic backup at this time.
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
Norman thrift store owner warns Oklahomans of TikTok trend to steal Kia and Hyundai cars
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH)-- — These days, social media gives people access to just about everything. But, it's not always a positive thing to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. A woman in Norman believes her car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge. It's a warning...
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
