zycrypto.com
Crypto Community on High Alert as Bitcoin Core Developer Loses Over 200 BTC In Hack
Luke Dashrj, one of the longest contributing Bitcoin Core developers, claims to have lost well over 200 BTC (roughly $3.34 million) this past weekend after his wallet keys were compromised. The developer disclosed the incident in a tweet on Monday, January 1st, saying;. “My PGP key is compromised, and at...
dailyhodl.com
Over $8,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT) and DAI Stolen in Crypto Wallet Hack
Hackers have made off with more than $8 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI) after exploiting the Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep. The blockchain security firm PeckShield reveals that the bad actors stole approximately 4,373 BNB, 5.4 million USDT, 196,000 DAI and 1,233.21 ETH.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
zycrypto.com
Why Flare’s TDE is the First Big Crypto Event of 2023
Across all of the problems that blockchain networks have experienced, one of the most resounding is the inability of distinct blockchains to work together seamlessly. Interoperability has been a major goal for many leading networks, with its potential to boost the capabilities of all chains and create a truly holistic system being a top priority.
Ars Technica
Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin
One of the prominent developers behind the bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on New Year’s Eve. Luke Dashjr is a developer of the Bitcoin Core, an app...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?
In a recent piece titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto has taken a beating throughout the year that was, there are some indicators that remain bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate (how much computational power is directed towards securing the network) remains steadfast.
zycrypto.com
SOL Jumps 40% In A Week As Solana Ecosystem Flares With Massive Activity
Solana, one of the largest proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, has been going bonkers, jumping over 40% in the past seven days on the back of BONK, a dog-themed token that recently debuted on the Solana ecosystem. Launched on Dec. 25, BONK is a meme coin modelled after Shiba Inu and features a...
wealthinsidermag.com
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Insists Digital Currency Group Needs to Resolve Liquidity Issues in Open Letter to CEO Barry Silbert
Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, published an open letter to Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert on Jan. 2, 2022, stating that it had been 47 days since withdrawals from Genesis had been halted. In the letter, Winklevoss claimed that DCG owes $1.675 billion to Genesis. Silbert, however, responded on social media, denying the claim.
Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail
Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Plans to Shut Down 37,000 Celsius Rigs
Core had partially blamed Celsius for its financial troubles, saying its contract with the lender made it lose $28,000 daily. Troubled Bitcoin miner Core Scientific will shut down more than 37,000 crypto mining rigs belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as both firms finally reach an agreement in court.
cryptogazette.com
What is the Meaning of Mainnet in Cryptocurrency?
Deployment to the mainnet is always the high point of any new blockchain project. This idea implies that the project will have to undergo a pre-production phase where the whole musings around it will be tested. Ideally, a project is first launched on a temporary network called a testnet, tested differently, and fine-tuned in readiness for launch on a mainnet.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 5
techaiapp.com
Happy Genesis Block Day! – Bitcoin RSS
On January 3, 2009, the anonymous creator of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, launched the Genesis Block – the first block in the Bitcoin Blockchain. The event at the time wasn’t celebrated – it was arguably considered a blip in the long history of cryptography and digital…. The post...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Wrapped 2022 With Over 2.2M Registrations
September recorded the largest number of ENS registrations created for the year. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) clocked in over 2.2 million domain names in 2022 despite the devastating turmoil in the crypto market. This also represented nearly 80% of all of the domains created since its inception. Data from Dune...
dailycoin.com
Only 20% of All Staked Ethereum (stETH) is in Profit, Lido Finance Leads Staking
On-chain data shows that despite the increasing interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking, only about 20% of all ETH staked is in profit following the crypto winter of 2022. Data from Dune Analytics shows that only approximately 20% of all staked ETH were done at prices lower than current levels and are still in the money. ETH currently trades at $1,250 from an all-time high of $4,891.
zycrypto.com
A Volatile Year Could Be The Silver Lining For The Crypto Industry
A myriad of events in 2022 overshadowed the crypto industry. This left many investors, regulators and governments wondering whether they had seen the worst of the industry pitfalls and what is expected come 2023. According to PrivacyAffairs, cryptocurrency scams were reported at US$4.3 billion by November 2022. A December 9,...
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) breaks records with 200 million token sales, while Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits Key Resistance at $72.50 and Bitcoin cash (BCH) might become legal tender by 2023
The cryptocurrency market has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the past few months, with some coins experiencing major price fluctuations while others have remained relatively stable. In this article, we’ll be focusing on three major players in the crypto market: Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While Litecoin (LTC) has hit a key resistance at $72.50 and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is facing the possibility of becoming legal tender by 2023, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been breaking records with its 195 million token sales.
