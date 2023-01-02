Read full article on original website
Private burial of Pelé in Santos after eight-mile funeral procession
The Brazilian footballer Pelé has been buried in the port city where he began his career nearly 70 years ago, with the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flying in to lament the “irreparable loss”. Pelé, who died last week age 82, scored most...
Herald and News
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
KTVZ
Tokyo is so crowded the government is paying families to leave
Japan is offering to pay families to move out of its overcrowded capital, in an effort to revitalize countryside towns and boost the falling birth rate. Starting in April, families in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including those headed by single parents, will be eligible to receive 1 million yen ($7,700) per child if they move to less-populated areas across the country, according to a spokesperson from the central government.
KTVZ
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle’s slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit’s tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might...
BBC
Pope praises 'wise, tender' Benedict at solemn burial
Pope Francis has joined pilgrims in St Peter's Square to preside over the funeral of his predecessor, who resigned from the papacy in 2013. The dome of St Peter's basilica at the Vatican was shrouded in mist as the cypress-wood coffin containing Pope Benedict XVI's body was brought out and placed on the steps.
Euro-royals turn out to honour Pope Benedict:
European royals turned out for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI held in St Peter's Square at the Vatican City. The 95-year-old Pontif died on Saturday in the Vatican monastery
US News and World Report
An Account of Benedict's Papacy to Be Sealed in His Coffin
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of...
kalkinemedia.com
Pope Francis leads ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral
Pope Francis led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI on Thursday in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter's Square, an event unprecedented in modern times. Red-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German...
