Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
northeastohioparent.com
Events and Sensory-Fun for Families
Find activities and events for children with special needs and their parents and families. Many events provide sensory-friendly and inclusive activities for all abilities. Check out the following happenings in the region. DAY-BY-DAY January 7. Adapted: Become a Master Bubble Maker. Ages 8 and over with disabilities create your own...
northeastohioparent.com
January Things to Do with Kids in Northeast Ohio
Looking for something fun to do? Make a visit to your local library, museum or area attraction, many of which offer storytimes, crafts, and other fun activities for young children. Day-by-Day Events. January 7. Super Saturday at Beck Center for the Arts. You and your young aspiring artists explore music,...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
cleveland19.com
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van. Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected. Watson, said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mother-daughter duo go viral with on-trend TikTok video
When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.
Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters
A Miniature Bulldog stranded in Lake Erie was safely brought to shore thanks to the heroic rescue of Ohio firefighters. Miniature Bulldog in Over His Head The 1-year-old pup is named Diesel, and the clever canine escaped from his Michigan Avenue home on Dec. 28 by climbing over a snow drift while his dog dad […] The post Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters appeared first on DogTime.
Akron Leader Publications
Akron man marks sobriety climbing mountain
AKRON — Likening recovery from drug and alcohol addiction to climbing a mountain could be considered cliché. For Akron resident and personal trainer James Anderson, it became a reality Oct. 14. That was the date that Anderson marked the nine-year anniversary of his sobriety from drugs and alcohol...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
whbc.com
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
WKYC
Winter clothes for dogs? Here's what a pet expert has to say
CLEVELAND — When freezing temps hit, do dogs really need those vests, sweaters and even booties? The answer depends on different factors, but it's important to know dogs can get frostbite, just like us. We hit up Style Mutt, a one-stop shop for doggie supplies, grooming and playtime in...
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Comments / 2