When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO