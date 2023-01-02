ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Massive delays as travelers report Miami airport’s system is down after Southwest holiday chaos

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MASSIVE travel delays have been reported out of Florida after the FAA confirmed an air traffic control issue in Miami.

Travel issues and cancellations continue to plague Americans even as the holiday season winds down.

Travel delays have ben reported out of the Miami Airport Credit: Getty Images - Getty

A ground stop on all Florida airports had been ordered by the FAA but has since been lifted as of 2.10pm ET.

"The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the FAA told WESH 2.

"Flights crossing the Flow Constrained Area (FCA) will be delayed an avg. 176 mins. or routed around due to equipment outage," the FAA's website states.

The maximum delay is 366 minutes, according to the FAA website.

The FAA reports that flights out of Miami are being delayed by about 90 minutes, with similar delays affecting Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and nearby airports.

Dozens of flights have been affected by the outage, per the Miami International Airport website, and delays may continue into the evening.

American Airlines updated passengers via Twitter, saying that "The ground stop for all Florida airports is affecting all carriers in and out of the area due to an issue at the MIA ATC control center."

"Today is one of the busiest days of the holiday travel period, and it seems there’s a bit of a traffic jam in the skies above Florida. This is mainly impacting flights heading into Miami airspace," Tampa International Airport said in a statement obtained by WESH 2.

As of 3pm ET, the Tampa airport was experiencing 139 delays due to the delay program, according to News Channel 8.

Passengers continue to share updates on their travel delays via Twitter.

Author Jennifer Klepper tweeted that the captain on her aircraft said that "all flights to Florida on all airlines not taking off for 'mechanical' reasons."

The Florida travel jam comes as Southwest Airlines continues to struggle with delays and cancelations.

Last week, the Dallas-based airline canceled thousands of flights each day.

The airline reported that the cancelations were weather-related.

However, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg wrote in a letter to Southwest CEO Robert Jordan: "Other airlines that experienced weather-related cancellations and delays due to the winter storm recovered relatively quickly, unlike Southwest."

Buttigieg said that the Department of Transportation would investigate Southwest's cancelations.

