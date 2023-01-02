Read full article on original website
How to get care around the Blue Cross, Methodist-Le Bonheur split
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross Blue Shield members lost coverage at Methodist-Le Bonheur facilities on January 1 despite months of negotiations. The development comes during a new era in healthcare price transparency. When federal laws requiring hospitals to post prices went into effect in 2021, advocates made this proclamation: “It puts consumers in the driver’s […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Contract dispute could mean thousands of Mid-South families lose healthcare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A business dispute could cause thousands of families in the Mid-South to lose access to health care. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee missed a New Year’s deadline to reach an agreement to keep the hospitals and providers in network with the insurance giant.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
Tennessee Tribune
Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office
MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
localmemphis.com
Resources available for Mid-South renters who are experiencing apartment damages
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Memphis is the country's eviction capital, according to the most recent study from Apartment List — a company that helps people find apartments. Due to a lack of national eviction data, the company compiled its report based on information from its nearly 8 million users.
actionnews5.com
Surgery approved for 7-month-old after being originally denied due to insurance questions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-month-old Memphian will now have a chance to save his hearing, after being approved for a surgery that was originally put on hold by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Nathan Hart, the 7-month-old, was checked into Le Bonheur on December 19 with bacterial meningitis. Nathan’s...
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington
The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Flooding reported across the Memphis metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
actionnews5.com
MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
Weight loss usage for diabetic medications is driving up demand and causing a shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the start of the New Year, many have a goal to lose weight. Some are exploring options that are making it difficult for patients with diabetes. It has been an unwanted chance. “It's hereditary, and my father and mother both had it… my sisters have...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
