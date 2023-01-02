ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

How to get care around the Blue Cross, Methodist-Le Bonheur split

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross Blue Shield members lost coverage at Methodist-Le Bonheur facilities on January 1 despite months of negotiations. The development comes during a new era in healthcare price transparency. When federal laws requiring hospitals to post prices went into effect in 2021, advocates made this proclamation: “It puts consumers in the driver’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Contract dispute could mean thousands of Mid-South families lose healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A business dispute could cause thousands of families in the Mid-South to lose access to health care. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee missed a New Year’s deadline to reach an agreement to keep the hospitals and providers in network with the insurance giant.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office

MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington

The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
MILLINGTON, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year

DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN

