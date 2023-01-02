ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Observer

Top 10 Sarasota athletes to watch in 2023

As our attention turns to 2023, the sports calendar is both full and exciting in the Sarasota area. Such winter sports as basketball and soccer head into their respective postseasons. Spring sports such as baseball and softball will start stretching for a February return. And football? Well, football might be in its offseason, but if those players expect to be competitive, they have to condition year-round.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Keep an eye on these Lakewood Ranch-area sports events in 2023

The 2023 East County sports calendar looks stacked. Could the same be said of every year? Maybe, but that's a product of how talent- and event-rich the area has become over the last several years. Between top-tier high school sports, big-time golf tournaments and national water sports events at Nathan Benderson Park, it is easy to take all the area has to offer for granted.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. It...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

6 arts events to look forward to in 2023

After a few years of, er, shall we say … recovery? We are happy to say that the coming year is packed with don’t-miss performances from our area arts organizations and traveling acts as well. From Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld making stops at the Van Wezel to the popular “Madama Butterfly” playing at the Sarasota Opera to the plethora of fun shows at Florida Studio Theatre, there are so many things going on, we can’t possibly mention them all. So we’ll mention a few — six, to be exact — to whet your appetite for the upcoming arts season. Get out your calendar and get ready to buy those tickets. There’s a lot to enjoy in 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

3rd Annual Sarasota Luxury Travel Forum on January 24th

Travel lovers are invited to attend the 3rd Annual Sarasota Luxury Travel Forum sponsored by Marc & Roz Bokoff of Cruise Planners at The Meadows Country Club. Fourteen luxury travel brands will present talks about topics of interest to travelers and meet guests to answer questions and provide information about destinations and travel offerings. Allianz Travel Insurance will be on-hand to offer guidance about travel insurance. The Presentation Schedule can be found at https://www.bookthatescape.com/Speakers.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
SARASOTA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Water system transfer tops Lakewood Ranch Country Club 2023 priorities

CDD6 (West Country Club) Chair James Rogoze said CDD6 has submitted its top three priorities to Inter-District Authority CEO Steve Zielinski. The district’s main priority will be transferring ownership of its potable water system to Manatee County, a project Rogoze said he expects will be initiated in January and hopefully completed by the end of the year.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 5-11

$40-$80 Visit PerlmanMusicProgramSuncoast.org. They’ve learned, they’ve rehearsed and now it’s time for the Perlman Music Program students to shine. Enjoy this performance, conducted by Maestro Itzhak Perlman himself, that features the program’s string orchestra as well as its chorus. ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’. 7:30 p.m. at...
SARASOTA, FL

