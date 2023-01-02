Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
Top 10 Sarasota athletes to watch in 2023
As our attention turns to 2023, the sports calendar is both full and exciting in the Sarasota area. Such winter sports as basketball and soccer head into their respective postseasons. Spring sports such as baseball and softball will start stretching for a February return. And football? Well, football might be in its offseason, but if those players expect to be competitive, they have to condition year-round.
Longboat Observer
Keep an eye on these Lakewood Ranch-area sports events in 2023
The 2023 East County sports calendar looks stacked. Could the same be said of every year? Maybe, but that's a product of how talent- and event-rich the area has become over the last several years. Between top-tier high school sports, big-time golf tournaments and national water sports events at Nathan Benderson Park, it is easy to take all the area has to offer for granted.
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch again top-selling multigenerational, master-planned community
For the fifth year in a row, Lakewood Ranch was found to be the No. 1 selling multigenerational, master-planned community in the U.S. according to studies by RCLCO and John Burns, two independent real estate consulting firms. Lakewood Ranch had 1,846 home sales in 2022. Lakewood Ranch's record was 2021...
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. It...
Longboat Observer
6 arts events to look forward to in 2023
After a few years of, er, shall we say … recovery? We are happy to say that the coming year is packed with don’t-miss performances from our area arts organizations and traveling acts as well. From Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld making stops at the Van Wezel to the popular “Madama Butterfly” playing at the Sarasota Opera to the plethora of fun shows at Florida Studio Theatre, there are so many things going on, we can’t possibly mention them all. So we’ll mention a few — six, to be exact — to whet your appetite for the upcoming arts season. Get out your calendar and get ready to buy those tickets. There’s a lot to enjoy in 2023.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 12-23 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. The home offers more than 5,000 square feet of living space. The...
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Longboat Observer
3rd Annual Sarasota Luxury Travel Forum on January 24th
Travel lovers are invited to attend the 3rd Annual Sarasota Luxury Travel Forum sponsored by Marc & Roz Bokoff of Cruise Planners at The Meadows Country Club. Fourteen luxury travel brands will present talks about topics of interest to travelers and meet guests to answer questions and provide information about destinations and travel offerings. Allianz Travel Insurance will be on-hand to offer guidance about travel insurance. The Presentation Schedule can be found at https://www.bookthatescape.com/Speakers.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
Longboat Observer
Water system transfer tops Lakewood Ranch Country Club 2023 priorities
CDD6 (West Country Club) Chair James Rogoze said CDD6 has submitted its top three priorities to Inter-District Authority CEO Steve Zielinski. The district’s main priority will be transferring ownership of its potable water system to Manatee County, a project Rogoze said he expects will be initiated in January and hopefully completed by the end of the year.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 5-11
$40-$80 Visit PerlmanMusicProgramSuncoast.org. They’ve learned, they’ve rehearsed and now it’s time for the Perlman Music Program students to shine. Enjoy this performance, conducted by Maestro Itzhak Perlman himself, that features the program’s string orchestra as well as its chorus. ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’. 7:30 p.m. at...
