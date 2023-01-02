ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of Americans can receive energy credit up to $8,000 – see who qualifies for the refund by making simple switch

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
HOMEOWNERS and renters alike who have purchased energy-efficient appliances and products may qualify for credits up to $8,000.

The tax rebates are incentives from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which became effective last August.

The landmark law aims to provide lower energy costs by allowing consumers to claim the same or varying credits each year if new products are purchased.

Just note that some credits do have an annual limit and may vary based on 2022 and 2023.

Government officials urge taxpayers to consider applying for credits as energy prices are set to rise.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggests that households will likely spend more money on energy this winter than last year.

To grab some of the credits, taxpayers must complete Form 5695, Residential Energy Credits.

Below is a detailed list of improvements consumers may receive credits for.

Solar additions or improvements

Installing rooftop solar typically save families hundreds of dollars annually on their energy bills.

For 2022, households can receive a tax credit to cover 30 percent of the costs of installing rooftop solar.

This credit also applies to solar systems that are paired with battery storage.

Similarly, for 2023, households may grab tax credits covering 30 percent of the costs they incur by installing rooftop solar.

This credit applies to solar systems that are paired with battery storage as well as standalone battery storage installed without solar.

For more information and resources, head to the Department of Energy (DOE) website.

Appliances and improvements

Households needing to replace appliances or make home repairs may qualify for tax credits.

Additionally, the energy-efficient improvements will likely save money in the long run.

The improvements include upgraded windows, doors, insulation, and other home weatherization services.

Plus, highly-efficient heating and cooling appliances like heat pumps, central air conditioners, and water heaters.

For 2022, households can receive a tax credit to cover up to 10 percent of the cost of insulation materials and other energy-efficient improvements.

Plus, a $300 tax credit for purchasing efficient heating and cooling equipment.

Just note that the total of current and previous years' credits, including energy efficiency improvements, high-efficiency furnaces, and air conditioners may not exceed $500.

For 2023, households may grab a tax credit to cover up to 30 percent of the costs for certain efficiency improvements by buying and installing a heat pump.

This means up to $2,000 including any electric system upgrades to make the home heat-pump-ready.

State programs will also offer low- and moderate-income households rebates for heat pumps at the point of sale.

All households can access rebates of up to $4,000, while low-income households could receive up to $8,000 for home efficiency.

Families may also claim a credit of up to $150 for a home energy audit conducted by an inspector.

Electric vehicles

Tax credits will also be issued to those who purchase an electric vehicle.

For 2022, Americans may grab tax rebates of up to $7,500 for purchasing a new electric vehicle.

Just note that vehicles must be assembled in North America, and must have been purchased and delivered on or before December 31, 2022.

For 2023, income-qualified households can receive a tax credit of up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles.

Like last year, vehicles must be assembled in North America.

Additionally, they must have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $80,000 or less for pickup trucks, vans, and sport utility vehicles and $55,000 or less for other vehicles, including sedans.

For previously-owned electric vehicles, income-qualified households can access a tax credit of up to $4,000.

They must be at least two years old and cost $25,000 or less.

Head to the IRS website for more information on qualifications.

