NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Jadeveon Clowney: ‘95% sure I won’t be back; I need to be around somebody that believes in me’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney believes Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh will be his last with the Browns because he wants to go where he’s valued. “Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”
Bills vs. Bengals has officially been cancelled. What’s next? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future has become a little clearer for the Cincinnati Bengals as they move forward with the end of the regular season. They know they will not finish their Week 17 game with the Buffalo Bills that was cancelled after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency postponed the game. What they don’t know exactly, though, is how the playoff picture will look based on the inequities that result from the cancellations.
Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to the Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Cleveland.com
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Jadeveon Clowney speaks out + Browns-Steelers prop bets, game picks and scouting report : Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot he is ‘95 percent sure’ he won’t be back next season and laid out the issues he has had this season leading to his proclamation. Mary Kay, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery gives Tee Higgins, Bengals positive outlook as focus shifts on Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There has been an emotional shift within the Bengals locker room as indicated by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins spoke for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium midway through the first quarter of Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals.
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac...
Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)
The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
