CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future has become a little clearer for the Cincinnati Bengals as they move forward with the end of the regular season. They know they will not finish their Week 17 game with the Buffalo Bills that was cancelled after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency postponed the game. What they don’t know exactly, though, is how the playoff picture will look based on the inequities that result from the cancellations.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO