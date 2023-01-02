Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey

Read full article on original website
Angry diner endures two-hour wait on Boxing Day after Toby Carvery 'ran out of meat'
An angry Toby Carvery diner claims he had to wait two hours for his Boxing Day meal after the restaurant 'ran out of meat'. The disgruntled diner took to TripAdvisor to air his view on the Stoke-on-Trent restaurant after finally starting his main meal at past 5pm, more than two hours after the starter arrived.
Shoppers who do these four jobs can still get money off at Asda
Asda has announced it will offer emergency workers with a Blue Light Card 10% off their shopping in stores until the end of March. The discount has been available in all Asda stores across fior over a year but was due to come to an end after the Christmas period.
Bargain hunters bag 14p per week holidays in seaside resort of Blackpool
Eagle-eyed bargain hunters couldn't believe their luck when they bagged holidays in a much-loved seaside resort for pennies. As many start the year watching their money, those who booked were delighted to bag what must be one of the cheapest getaways ever. The offer did the rounds on social media...
Internet use spiked 21% above 2021's peak last year for one key event
Data released from Zen Internet’s network reveals that the biggest spike in internet use last year was recorded in December, 21% higher than 2021’s peak. Zen’s traffic saw its all-time high for the year on Wednesday, December 14 at 8.30pm, coinciding with the end of the France versus Morocco World Cup semi-final football match. This reached a 21% increase on 2021’s highest peak.
£5m drone superhighway planned to fly above Milton Keynes
A brand new scheme is aiming to create a drone corridor across southern and central England, which will carry cargo and other supplies. BT has invested £5 million in a start-up as part of the scheme, run by drone firm Altitude Angel. The BT Group’s digital hub, Etc, is...
Iceland launches January sale including 50% off frozen favourites
Iceland is joining in with the January sales - with a range of 50% off deals. The frozen foods retailer says it has slashed the prices of hundreds of products by up to half price this month. More than 25 frozen favourites will be half price throughout the month, including...
Tesco makes big price announcement on more than 1,000 items
Tesco has announced a new price lock on over a thousand products, which will run until Easter 2023. As well as popular branded products, prices have been locked on many own-brand staples – from cupboard essentials and teatime favourites to household and health & beauty products. Prices frozen until...
Aldi 17L air fryer hailed 'best thing ever' at £30 has just been restocked
With New Years resolutions rife, perhaps the most common one is to shift a bit of weight, while also looking out for some meal inspirations. Air fryers have become a very popular kitchen gadget over recent years, and that success looks as though it will continue into 2023 as shoppers look for healthier and more affordable cooking methods.
Asda extends £1 café deals for kids and over-60s
Supermarket giant Asda has announced it is extending its café deals for kids and over-60s until the end of March. This means children under the age of 16 can eat for just £1 at one of the in-store eateries, while pensioners can enjoy a soup and a roll for £1 as well.
Restaurant chain brings back 'eat out to help out' with money off meals
Eating out just after the Christmas and New Year celebrations can be tough on the wallet. With most people facing spiralling costs for everyday essentials, a trip to a restaurant might not be top of everyone's list. But now one national chain is reintroducing its version of 'eat out to...
Met Office has its say on the Beast from the East 2 and the return of snow
The Met Office has had its say on whether or not snow and a possible Beast from the East 2 could hit the UK. And so far, the forecaster says a coating of the white stuff looks unlikely for January. Recently reports have suggested a collapsing 'Polar vortex' could trigger...
