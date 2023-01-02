Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins
While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Report: Kentucky football starter, former five-star recruit plans to enter transfer portal
Kentucky football may lose a key starter on the defense to the transfer portal, according to one report.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
thecomeback.com
Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’
Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
thecomeback.com
TCU may be without star player in title game
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
Comments / 0