Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit Jan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and More
The Year of the Rabbit Brings a Year of Hope – — Celebrate LocallyJan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and Tea Set Giveaways. Chinese New Year celebrations bring longevity, peace, and prosperity to the new year!. WHO:. Rampart Casino...
963kklz.com
Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day
There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces January 2023 Events & Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its January gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Best of Silverton specials and Chinese New Year. To celebrate Silverton Casino’s win under 14 separate categories in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” the casino-hotel is offering “Best of Silverton” dining specials throughout the month of January.
SMoK Cigar Lounge to Open with Gaming, Food, Drinks, and More
SMoK will feature the “biggest humidor in Nevada”
8newsnow.com
Local Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on national TV show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri. If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma...
KTLA.com
Vegas circus show company buys tiny California desert town
When a successful Las Vegas company known for its entertainment and adult-themed shows looks to expand, one might think of New York City, Los Angeles, London or Paris. But just like the mind-bending absurdity of some of its acts — it chose the tiny town of Nipton, California, to expand — population 15 (or 20 depending on who you ask).
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
8newsnow.com
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
Fox5 KVVU
SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’. ‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las...
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
vegas24seven.com
Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino Announces New Brunch Offerings
PASTA CUCINA AT SUNSET STATION HOTEL AND CASINO ANNOUNCES NEW BRUNCH OFFERINGS. The Henderson classic Italian favorite will welcome guests for an all-new brunch experience beginning Sunday, Feb. 5. Pasta Cucina, located inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, will soon become a can’t-miss brunch destination as the Henderson favorite announced...
vegas24seven.com
Popular Locals Hangout Expands in Southern Nevada Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood
Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood. Distill, Vegas locals’ “home away from home,” will open its 10th location this Spring in the West Henderson community of Inspirada. Residents of Inspirada will be able to enjoy the fun of the popular locals’ hangout, Distill in...
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
The Three Affiliated Tribes have now closed on the sale of the 15-acre Village property in Las Vegas. The MHA Nation of the Forth Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota has sealed the deal of obtaining the property from MGM Resorts International. This prime real estate has a very grim...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Property with Newly Upgraded Oasis Backyard in The Exclusive Community of Rapallo in Henderson, Nevada is Listing for $2.5 Million
1278 Imperia Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1278 Imperia Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a custom home in the exclusive guard gated community of Rapallo in Seven Hills, wrapped in lush green sculptured landscape in front and back. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1278 Imperia Drive, please contact Joe Paul May (Phone: 702-491-9601) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
getnews.info
Continental Luxury Is Providing New Build Services To Property Owners In Las Vegas, NV
Continental Luxury is a kitchen remodeling company in Las Vegas, NV. This kitchen remodeler is currently providing new build services to property owners. Las Vegas, NV – Continental Luxury is now providing new build services to people in the city. This new construction service is one type of service amongst many others that this construction team provides to residential and commercial property owners.
