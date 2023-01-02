ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead

In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished

Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!

Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
AVALON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
