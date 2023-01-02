Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker
It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead
In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
Vineland, NJ, Police: Pot-smoking Driver Hits 2 Utility Poles, Mailbox
A woman from Vineland is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday night. The Vineland Police Department says 21-year-old Dominique Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident happened around 10:30 in the area of North Delsea and...
Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished
Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!
Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Exciting New Flavors Coming To Toms River, NJ With A Brand New Restaurant
When one door closes, another one opens. In this case, the door is a restaurant that closed a few weeks ago and is being replaced with something new and exciting!. A few weeks ago I told you about a local New Jersey business that seems to have met the unfortunate fate of closing its doors.
Family reunites with long-lost dog trapped by NJ animal hoarders
It was a reunion two years in the making. A family from Tennessee drove 11 straight hours to reunite with their bloodhound named Daisy who was one of 180 dogs and cats found inside a filthy Brick house in December as over half the other animals have been adopted. Ocean...
Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City, NJ
If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new lighthouse keepers. According to Wikipedia the role of a lighthouse keeper was "tending and caring for a...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Arrest 3 More People Along Atlantic Avenue
Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city. The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Residents and 1 From Georgia Indicted in Connection to Murder
Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City last September that killed one man and injured another. 31-year-old Malik Galloway and 22-year-old Amari Rex, both of Atlantic City, and 30-year-old Laquan Rex from Atlanta, GA, were indicted by a grand jury in Atlantic County on Tuesday.
Update: Suspect in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Now in Custody
Authorities say the suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County last week has been taken into custody. State troopers provided a brief update Tuesday morning but did not include any information as to who the sketched suspect is or the charges if any, that he may be facing.
