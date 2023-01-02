ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...

