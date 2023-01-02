A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO