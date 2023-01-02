Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.
Elon Musk hasn't delivered on his promise to sell a $25,000 Tesla. Chevy beat him to the punch with the Bolt EUV.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0