FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
akronjewishnews.com
Beth El Congregation celebrates Chanukah
Beth El Congregation in Akron held its annual Chanukah Celebration Dec. 18 on the first night of Chanukah. Magician Rick Smith Jr. provided the entertainment. A candlelighting and dinner followed the magic show.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life
Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
Wayne Dawson joins Chick-fil-A for food giveaway
FOX 8's Wayne Dawson and the Dawson Foundation have joined forces with Chick-fil-A for a food giveaway on Tuesday.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Cleveland.com
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
Cleveland.com
Summit County Historical Society accepting submissions for ‘Winter Wonder in Summit County’ photo wall
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Historical Society is seeking photo submissions for its “Winter Wonder in Summit County” photo wall, which will be displayed at the Summit County Courthouse in downtown Akron. Photographs will be accepted through Jan. 20. To be considered for the wall, photos...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
cleveland19.com
Tiny tags developed in Elyria tracing food and drug origins, ensuring consumer safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local lab is creating technology as small as a grain of salt, and attaching it to things we eat, medicine, even car parts, to ensure they’re safe and authentic. Every year there’s roughly four and a half million wheels of Parmesan Reggiano cheese made in...
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Cleveland.com
Demand is growing for transit-oriented development; Cuyahoga County wants to help make it happen: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For decades, development has been focused on an automobile lifestyle, with zoning codes that separate residential areas from businesses and require asphalt seas of parking for both. Now, as people yearn for...
Cleveland.com
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
wyso.org
An 'alternative education' program in Cuyahoga County nurtures students with multiple disabilities
Chagrin Falls resident John Manning had a hard time finding a place for his four-year-old daughter Mia to get the specialized care and education she needs each day. “She’s non-ambulatory, categorized as pre-verbal, has 25-plus medical issues listed on her history, including things like epilepsy,” he said. “She’s predominantly tube fed.”
Cleveland.com
Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
Cleveland.com
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
Akron Fire: Bomb threat cleared at John F. Seiberling Federal Building
AKRON, Ohio — Following an investigation of a suspicious white substance and bomb threat, Akron Fire has confirmed that investigators did not find a bomb inside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building. On Wednesday afternoon, Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko gave an update on the current situation at the...
akronjewishnews.com
Akron City Council OKs White Pond development land sale
Akron City Council recently approved the sale of 68 acres of land in the northwest area of the city to Triton Property Ventures for residential and possible commercial development. “I applaud Akron City Council for taking action yesterday on the proposed White Pond-Frank Blvd. development,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said...
Cleveland.com
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
