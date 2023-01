Buy Now North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The former Argyle standout entered his name just before Christmas. Al Key/DRC

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune said before the 2022 season began that it would be his final year playing college football.

There were a few twists along the way, but that is exactly where the former Argyle standout ended up on Monday, when he declared for the NFL draft.