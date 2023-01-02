Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Clayton News Daily
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson, 24, began the season as the team's starting running back before rookie Brian Robinson assumed the role. Gibson totaled 546 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores in 15 games (six starts) this season. Also on Thursday, the Commanders signed Jaret Patterson off the practice squad and added fellow running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Patterson, 23, appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season. He had 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Panthers Owner Spoke With Harbaugh About Coaching Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. The news was first reported by Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live, who also reported that it was not an interview and that the team’s coaching search won’t formally start until after the season.
Clayton News Daily
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”. Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end...
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Clayton News Daily
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Ex-Colts DT Curtis Brooks signs with Titans practice squad
Former Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad Tuesday. Brooks was a sixth-round pick with the Colts during the 2022 NFL draft but spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. He didn’t get elevated for any games this season before he was waived two weeks ago.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Clayton News Daily
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. "We are grateful for the love and support we have received." Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen. Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
'It's Hard to Walk': Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Describes 'Brutal' NFL Season
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary has played every offensive snap this season. How is his body holding up?
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin Still in ICU, Critical Condition, Bills Say
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday. “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad
Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad. New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the...
Clayton News Daily
Titans-Jaguars Week 18 Odds and Betting Preview
One of the best games of the Week 18 slate takes place in prime-time Saturday night when Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars host Derrick Henry and the Titans with the AFC South division title on the line. Tennessee will look to snap a six-game losing skid Saturday with a corresponding...
Yardbarker
Vikings Make Four Moves, Place OT Brian O’Neill On IR
The team is also signing C Greg Mancz and are adding OT Bobby Evans to their practice squad. O’Neill, 27, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that...
Yardbarker
49ers receive good news on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell
Although the San Francisco 49ers have a 12-4 record and a nine-game winning streak, they haven’t exactly escaped the injury bug. In addition to losing their first and second-string quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to ankle and foot injuries, respectively, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has missed their last three games with knee and ankle injuries, while running back Elijah Mitchell has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 12.
Comments / 0