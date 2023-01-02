ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Poll results: Broncos fans don't want to trade a 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

Earlier this week, Broncos Wire ran a poll asking fans if the Denver Broncos should trade a first-round pick to acquire Sean Payton’s rights from the New Orleans Saints. Broncos fans did not reach a unified consensus, but a majority of fans — 55% at the time of this writing — voted against such a trade. There are some fans in Denver — 45% — who would make the trade, though.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident

Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
CINCINNATI, OH

