Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longislandbusiness.com
Authorities Seeking Suspect Who Attempted to Rob Westbury Bank of America
The Major Case Bureau reports the details of a Bank Robbery that occurred at 2:29pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Westbury. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male subject entered the Bank of America located at 248 Post Avenue and approached the female teller. The subject threatened a weapon and produced a hand-written note demanding US currency to the female victim. After reading the note, the victim, 36, walked away from her station and the subject fled the bank through the rear door without receiving any proceeds.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed North Massapequa Gas Station
The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:15 pm in North Massapequa. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered Lukoil Gas Station located at 975 North Broadway. The subject approached the employee and demanded money. The employee, in fear for his safety, complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
longislandbusiness.com
Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood
The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
longislandbusiness.com
Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
longislandbusiness.com
Suffolk Correction Officer Who Survived 6-Month Battle with COVID-19 to be Presented with Retirement Shield
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. and immediate family will be in attendance as Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton receives his Retired Shield on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 AM at the Yaphank Correctional Facility’s Alan Croce Lineup Room. Officer Heaton served the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for 25...
longislandbusiness.com
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
longislandbusiness.com
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil’s Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell...
longislandbusiness.com
Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview
A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
longislandbusiness.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Internship Graduation to be Held Wednesday, Jan. 4
On Wednesday, January 4 at 11:00 AM Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. will be honoring the Sheriff’s Office interns at a graduation ceremony at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. This fall, 7 interns participated in the coveted 13-week program, designed to give college-aged students hands-on experience of the...
bellportvillageny.gov
Zoning Board of Appeals Hearing – Re: 1 Otis Lane, January 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Bellport will hold a public hearing on January 19, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Bellport Community Center located at 4 Bell St., Bellport, New York to consider the following application:. Robin & Edgar Lampert, 1 Otis...
longislandbusiness.com
Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to Protect Port Jefferson Country Club Facility
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
longislandbusiness.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
longislandbusiness.com
Tony’s Tacos Opens Third Location in Franklin Square
The Square has a new taco joint. Tony’s Tacos moved in this fall bringing their extensive taco menu with them. This taco menu is loaded. Try the Chicken Mango Jalapeno with shredded chicken breast, mango, jalapeño, sour cream, and Tony’s mild green sauce ($5.50), the Shrimp Club Taco with fried shrimp, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, and shredded cheese ($5.99), Chorizo & Peppers Taco with grilled chorizo, neapolitan style red peppers, and melted cheese ($5.50), or their Smoked Salmon with marinated sushi grade salmon, arugula, mayo, and red onion marmalade ($6.30) for just a few of their more delicious combinations. The list goes on.
longislandbusiness.com
Dr. Gladys Ayala Becomes Dean of NYU Long Island School of Medicine
Westbury, NY resident Gladys M. Ayala, MD, who has served as vice dean and professor of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, today becomes the school’s new dean and chief academic officer. “At NYU Long Island School of Medicine, we have a unique opportunity to train the...
Comments / 0