The Major Case Bureau reports the details of a Bank Robbery that occurred at 2:29pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Westbury. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male subject entered the Bank of America located at 248 Post Avenue and approached the female teller. The subject threatened a weapon and produced a hand-written note demanding US currency to the female victim. After reading the note, the victim, 36, walked away from her station and the subject fled the bank through the rear door without receiving any proceeds.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO