ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Emotional Post About Chasing Her Dreams After Being a Teenage Mom

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUUsW_0k1CvAnw00

Like many of us, Jamie Lynn Spears had a lot to celebrate in 2022. She reflected on the last year — and the last 15 years! — in an emotional post, where she shared a brutally honest peek into how hard it was to follow her dreams after being a teenage mom. And how she finally feels her own worth.

“2022 brought me so much to be grateful for, and so much to learn from as well……,” Spears wrote on Instagram .

The Zoey 101 alum got pregnant at 16 years old with daughter Maddie Briann, now 14, with ex Casey Aldridge. Spears is now 31 and is also mom to Ivey Joan, 4, with husband Jamie Watson. She stars in the hit Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias, is a voice actor in the animated Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, and is the author of bestselling book, Things I Should’ve Said . She will also be competing in the new Special Forces: The Ultimate Test show, premiering on FOX Jan. 4.

“I can remember about 15-16 years ago, when every headline around world was telling me that I was a failure, everything I worked my whole life for would be gone, and I had ruined my whole life, bc I was young girl who got pregnant, & decided to keep my baby,” Spears wrote in her lengthy post. “I accepted every awful thing said about me as the truth, my only wish was to be left alone to raise my baby in peace and so I did just that.”

What a huge decision for a teenager to make, and she did it with so much grace — while in the public eye.  She also didn’t give up on herself. “I did things here and there to be able to get by over the years, but I couldn’t help myself from doing what I loved,” Spears continued. “I worked quietly, and found ways to have my creative outlet, but assumed I’d never be allowed to go after my ‘big’ dreams again, bc the ‘world’ decided I didn’t deserve them anymore, I kinda agreed with them too, but I still kept going anyway.”

“Little by little, year after year, project after project, things started to chip away both personally & professionally, then I found myself having the opportunity to do things that my 16 year old self wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to do again,” she went on. “I can’t believe I get the opportunity to do all the things I dreamed about since I was a little girl, as well as be able to provide security and safety for my own children and family.”

What a beautiful message of hope for both teen moms and moms of any age who feel lost in the throes of taking care of kids. You can have everything you’ve ever wanted — even if it doesn’t happen in the way you expected.

In her long tribute, the country singer added, “2022 brought me confirmation that nothing over the past 16 years of my life was worthless and I’m also NOT worthless, because look where it led me to today.”

Spears also thanked her fans and thanked God “for NOT giving me what I thought I wanted, or when I thought I wanted it, because now I am blessed beyond what I deserve.”

At the end, she shared a message of hope for others: “Yall, please Don’t ever give up on yourself, especially when it gets hard, because nothing worth having ever comes easy. You are capable of doing whatever you’re willing to work hard for. You are WORTH so much, and never believe anything otherwise. Now, 2023 is about having gratitude & giving other people the grace, that we wish we would have been given at times.”

Singer RaeLynn commented, “Beautiful. So thankful for your story and it leading you to where you are today. ❤️”

“I adore you and count you and your family as such treasured blessings. Happy new year!” her Sweet Magnolias co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented. “ I can’t wait to see what 2023 brings!”

Former Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Spears has opened up about being a teenage mom. In an interview with Glamour in 2012, she talked about the experience. “It was 2007. I had been on a Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101 , and after we wrapped shooting, I just wanted to go home to Louisiana and finish high school, be a cheerleader, all that,” Spears told the outlet. “Then I found out I was pregnant. I was 16. I’d had one boyfriend. It doesn’t make it perfect or all right. But I was judged for something that probably most everyone does. I was young. I was in love. I was like every other teenager, except I had this last name. And I made a decision that is forever my decision.”

She added that she “wasn’t trying to glamorize teen pregnancy.”

“I hated when [the tabloids] said that. Everybody is dealt a hand of cards. It was my choice to play them the way I played them,” Spears continued, adding, “These days, the only thing I’m afraid of is not being a good mom. As long as Maddie is healthy and she loves me, the rest doesn’t matter.”

Last month, Spears seemingly reconnected with her older sister Britney Spears. In December, the “Toxic” singer wrote a heartwarming tribute to Spears.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!” Spears wrote. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

It seems like Spears is following her dreams, focusing on her loved ones, and enjoying life as it comes in 2023. It’s something we can all strive for!

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyGB5_0k1CvAnw00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
OK! Magazine

Adele Begging Boyfriend Rich Paul To Get Hitched In Las Vegas Ceremony, Insider Claims: 'She Has Her Heart Set On It'

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has yet to pop the big question, but according to an insider, she's already making plans for them to walk down the aisle!The singer, 34, is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," so she thought tying the knot in Sin City style would be the perfect way to cap off the year."If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."The pair have been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

SheKnows

92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy