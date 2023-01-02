Whiskey is sweet, soothing, and oh-so-sippable, it often comes in a classy hand-labeled bottle, and there's even a chance you'll profit off an opened bottle if you buy it now and sell it later. And whiskey bourbon collectors get wide-eyed at the mention of Blanton's Single Barrel. The only trouble is, it's more than a little bit tricky to find. Of course, chasing this golden unicorn only adds to the drink's mystique.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO