Berks County, PA

How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man pleads guilty to killing East St. Louis security guard during bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a 56-year-old security guard during a 2021 bank robbery in East St. Louis. Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery and use of a firearm to commit murder in the death of Ted Horn, of St. Libory, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Time to paw-ty! Milestone birthday for oldest dog in the U.S.

Marietta, Pa. — Meet Ladybug, who is celebrating a birthday like no dog before her. She is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States. Ladybug, also known as "Buggy," was adopted by Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta after she was abandoned at a groomer. According...
MARIETTA, PA
County Commissioners bid farewell to Barnhardt in role of commissioner

READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners took time during their weekly meeting to recognize that it was the last meeting for Kevin S. Barnhart in the role of commissioner. On Monday, Barnhardt will assume the role of chief operations officer for the county. Barnhardt is replacing Ronald R....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County

The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Dairy Resources

Gail Klinkner, a dairy farmer from Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She will serve with 35 other dairy farmer-members representing 12 geographic regions within the United States as well as one importer representing dairy importers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Reading mayor holds Three Kings' Day celebration

READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday. Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street. The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings...
READING, PA
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New Ohio House speaker pledges to work with all

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected. The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted...
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal

GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
GARY, IN
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced

Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
IDAHO STATE

