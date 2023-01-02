Read full article on original website
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
Suspect shot by Heyburn police officer after alleged crime spree to be arraigned
A Wyoming man who was shot by a police officer in July after going on a felony-laden crime spree is set to be arraigned in district court after delays resulting from questions regarding his mental health, records say. Patrick Karongo Kaberi, 39, is charged with two felony counts of grand...
Man pleads guilty to killing East St. Louis security guard during bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a 56-year-old security guard during a 2021 bank robbery in East St. Louis. Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery and use of a firearm to commit murder in the death of Ted Horn, of St. Libory, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 2021.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt.
Time to paw-ty! Milestone birthday for oldest dog in the U.S.
Marietta, Pa. — Meet Ladybug, who is celebrating a birthday like no dog before her. She is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States. Ladybug, also known as "Buggy," was adopted by Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta after she was abandoned at a groomer. According...
County Commissioners bid farewell to Barnhardt in role of commissioner
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners took time during their weekly meeting to recognize that it was the last meeting for Kevin S. Barnhart in the role of commissioner. On Monday, Barnhardt will assume the role of chief operations officer for the county. Barnhardt is replacing Ronald R....
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County
The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
Dairy Resources
Gail Klinkner, a dairy farmer from Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She will serve with 35 other dairy farmer-members representing 12 geographic regions within the United States as well as one importer representing dairy importers.
'Meals 2 You' says it's ready to merge Meals on Wheels' clients' with theirs
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township said it is seeking to clarify the situation that soon may exist as Meals on Wheels is planning to end its service to Indiana Borough and White Township residents on Feb. 24. “Since we’re getting a...
Reading mayor holds Three Kings' Day celebration
READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday. Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street. The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings...
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
DA: Investigation into Nov. 8 election might provide answers this month, but no guarantees
Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told county council Thursday that his office’s investigation into a ballot paper shortage that marred the Nov. 8 general election might provide answers by the end of this month. However, Sanguedolce declined to provide a firm target date in an email to county...
New Ohio House speaker pledges to work with all
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected. The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted...
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal
GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced
Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
