NJ.com
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
NJ.com
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
NJ.com
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe spar over Damar Hamlin: ‘Is anyone running FS1? What is going on there?’
What’s going on at Fox Sports 1? That’s what people are asking. Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Skip...
NJ.com
How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million, the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multistate lottery history. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 6. How much does a Mega...
NJ.com
Where can I buy Mega Millions tickets?
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million, the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multistate lottery history. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. The next drawing takes place on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here’s everything...
NJ.com
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for Central Jersey in Week 4
Anthony Santaniello is hoping the elbow surgery he had in July ultimately helps his head come early March. Santaniello, Brick Memorial’s three-time state finalist, one-time state champion and the newest member of the Mustangs’ historic 100-win club, was forced to take time off when he broke the growth plate in his elbow while in Fargo, N.D.
NJ.com
Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
