Ohio State

whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
NJ.com

Milestone makers: Wrestlers with 100 wins and those closing in on century mark

The 100-win mark in New Jersey high school wrestling was at one time a monumental achievement. As the years went by and more and more wrestlers reached the milestone as wrestleback rounds were added in region and state tournaments and an extra wrestler per weight class moved on to states. While it was still a special achievement, it was becoming easier to reach.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

8 Ohio medical updates

ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4

The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference for Jan. 4:
NEW JERSEY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE

