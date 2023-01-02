ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch expects to return for playoffs

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22t6RD_0k1CpXmz00

The Cowboys defense will be without its second-leading tackler in the regular-season finale, but he’ll be back for the playoffs.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who has been sidelined the past two games with a neck injury, will also miss the team’s Week 18 meeting with Washington, even as the team attempts to win the NFC East and perhaps improve their playoff seeding, an admittedly tall task that necessitates a win over the Commanders.

The 26-year-old suffered a pinched nerve in his trapezius in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ Dec. 18 game in Jacksonville. Subsequent MRI and CT scans indicated that the injury was not related to the neck surgery Vander Esch had in 2019, but he has not played since as he waited for the nerve inflammation to subside.

The Idaho native told reporters at The Star on Monday, though, that he’s “doing good” with his current workouts and is eager to get back on the field in the postseason.

Though the former first-round draft pick will miss this Sunday’s divisional game in Washington, Vander Esch confirmed that he is on track to suit up for Dallas when they begin their playoff run.

Vander Esch had been the team leader in tackles heading into that Week 15 contest versus the Jaguars, having logged a season-high 14 stops just the week prior against Houston. He has one sack, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on the year as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Is Looking To Surpass A Franchise Legend

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play their Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. With plenty still on the line the Cowboys will play all of their starters, with hopes of improving their playoff seed. Washington has already announced they will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in the game.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 young Commanders with something to prove in Week 18 vs. Cowboys

From the moment the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Washington Commanders were moving on to 2023. As a result of their embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, the Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention once the Packers took care of the Vikings. What a difference a month makes. On Nov. 27, the Commanders were 7-5 and sitting pretty in the NFC playoff race.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin's doctors told him, 'You've won the game of life'

On Thursday, two physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — William Knight IV, MD, who is a Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, and Timothy Pritts, MD (Professor in the Department of Surgery and Division Chief of General Surgery) held a virtual press conference with members of local and national media to update everybody on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac event on the field at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen on looming game vs. Bengals: 'I'm going to play the game that I love'

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 under some different circumstances. The injury sustained by Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night in the team’s game against the Bengals has rocked the league to its very foundation, and all attention around the NFL remains focused on his recovery.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thursday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18

Washington Commanders rookie Sam Howell had his second full practice as the starting quarterback Thursday, but unfortunately, he did so with several key players sidelined. Washington’s Thursday injury report featured 11 players sidelined. In a bit of good news, starting defensive end Montez Sweat, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, was back on the field Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on injured reserve

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Gibson in 2022. When the Commanders drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round, he was expected to cut into Gibson’s carries in 2022. Robinson wasn’t supposed to necessarily take Gibson’s spot in the lineup but offer a different style.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy