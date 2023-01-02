ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Car shot at in Denny’s parking lot near Midtown, person in custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a hole in the side of a car in Midtown. A 39-year-old man was shot at, said City of Miami Police, and his Toyota Corolla was hit along busy Biscayne Boulevard in a Denny’s parking lot, Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., where they found several bullet casings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie

MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Authorities investigating after body found on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were investigating after a body was found on Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said the body was found in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

