thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57

Every year brings new surprises in the NFL. The 2022 season was no different. A grand total of 66 different quarterbacks started a game, breaking the NFL record during a non-strike year. The Rams and Cardinals started four QBs apiece, one year removed from squaring off on wild-card weekend en route to Los Angeles' Super Bowl championship. Yet they combined for nine wins this season at the bottom of the NFC West.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased

Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since kicking off "Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Dolphins vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game

The Bills' playoff journey begins with a familiar foe, as the Dolphins come to town to kick off Sunday's action on wild-card weekend (1 p.m., CBS). This will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Buffalo and Miami, who split the regular-season divisional series 1-1. The home team won each game by less than four points, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo coming out on top 32-29 in Week 15. We have all the odds, tips, trends, and predictions to get you ready for the rubber match.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game after massage gun toss

MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory. Heat...
MIAMI, FL
