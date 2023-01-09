Read full article on original website
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
Who will be Las Vegas Raiders quarterback for the 2023 NFL season? Here are latest odds
The Raiders have a big decision to make in early February.
NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57
Every year brings new surprises in the NFL. The 2022 season was no different. A grand total of 66 different quarterbacks started a game, breaking the NFL record during a non-strike year. The Rams and Cardinals started four QBs apiece, one year removed from squaring off on wild-card weekend en route to Los Angeles' Super Bowl championship. Yet they combined for nine wins this season at the bottom of the NFC West.
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Where every team stands in the race for Super Bowl LVII
14 teams remain in the battle to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Who will come out of the crowded field to represent their conference in the Super Bowl?
Hard Knocks finale goes behind scenes on Kliff Kingsbury's firing, J.J. Watt's last game
The departures of coach Kliff Kingsbury and standout J.J. Watt highlighted the final episode of Hard Knocks with the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFL’s Top Ticket of Wild-Card Weekend
Fans flood the market for seats as the NFL playoffs kick off with six wild-card matchups.
'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased
Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since kicking off "Sunday...
Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason
Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Doug...
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
Dolphins vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
The Bills' playoff journey begins with a familiar foe, as the Dolphins come to town to kick off Sunday's action on wild-card weekend (1 p.m., CBS). This will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Buffalo and Miami, who split the regular-season divisional series 1-1. The home team won each game by less than four points, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo coming out on top 32-29 in Week 15. We have all the odds, tips, trends, and predictions to get you ready for the rubber match.
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game after massage gun toss
MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory. Heat...
Former Patriots Coach Contending With Jerod Mayo For Browns Coordinator Job
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has plenty of challengers when it comes to the open Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. And one of the other candidates just so happens to have a strong connection to the Patriots. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, citing sources, reported Tuesday night that Pittsburgh...
NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win
Top-seeded Chiefs and Eagles odds-on favorites to win AFC and NFC, respectively. But Bills and 49ers not too far behind at the sportsbook. FrontPageBets takes a look at the opening sports betting odds for the NFL's wild card playoff weekend. FrontPageBets looks at the odds-on for each playoff team to...
