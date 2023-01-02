Read full article on original website
paddleyourownkanoo.com
The Biden Administration is Considering Imposing Restrictions On Travelers From China Over COVID-19 Surge, Reports
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China due to the country’s rapid and seemingly uncontrolled shift from the ‘Zero Covid’ policy that had kept the virus largely at bay for the last three years. The White House and...
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Chinese tourists are ready to travel abroad again. Here's why some countries are hesitant
China announced it will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals and resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens. But the announcement sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's Covid cases skyrocket.
coinchapter.com
China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
China hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Covid restrictions imposed on its travellers
Beijing has condemned the “unacceptable” introduction of Covid testing on passengers arriving from China to several countries.Chinese officials said the entry restrictions “lack scientific basis” and threatened retaliatory action.Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers,” she added. “This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread through the People’s Republic, reaching 250 million cases by 20 December,...
Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’
Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
Canada joins US in requiring all Chinese travelers to test negative for Covid
It is the latest example of pandemic restrictions creeping their way back into Western life. Schools across the US are bringing back mask policies this week in response to rising flu and RSV cases.
CNBC
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine
The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
kalkinemedia.com
China says Hong Kong border to start reopening from Sunday
China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced Thursday, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years. All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the...
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
CNBC
EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe
Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
Ministers yet to finalise Covid testing plans for travellers from China
Ministers are yet to set out details of a Covid testing regime for arrivals from China that comes into force this week, including whether it will apply to people flying from Hong Kong or to those who travelled to the UK indirectly from China. Downing Street confirmed that people flying...
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
