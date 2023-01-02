ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
coinchapter.com

China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
The Independent

China hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Covid restrictions imposed on its travellers

Beijing has condemned the “unacceptable” introduction of Covid testing on passengers arriving from China to several countries.Chinese officials said the entry restrictions “lack scientific basis” and threatened retaliatory action.Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers,” she added. “This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread through the People’s Republic, reaching 250 million cases by 20 December,...
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
CNBC

South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine

The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
kalkinemedia.com

China says Hong Kong border to start reopening from Sunday

China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced Thursday, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years. All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the...
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
kalkinemedia.com

Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull

Hong Kong will resume hamster imports later this month, officials said Thursday, nearly a year after some 2,000 pet rodents were culled at the height of the city's coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese finance hub halted the commercial import of the small mammals last January after a pet store worker and...
CNBC

EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe

Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
kalkinemedia.com

Oil dives 3%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 3% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.73, or 3.2%, to $83.18 a barrel by 1:16 p.m. ET (18:16 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.46 to $77.80 per barrel, a 3.1% loss.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.

The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy