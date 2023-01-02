Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China
An "overwhelming majority" of the EU's 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels. A crisis meeting to be held...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
kalkinemedia.com
Erdogan asks Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war. He told Putin that "calls for peace and negotiations...
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, January 5
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 31 likely remained unchanged at 225,000. Continued jobless claims likely fell to 1.708 million for the week ended Dec. 24 from 1.710 million in the week before. The Commerce Department is set to report a trade deficit of $73 billion in November, compared with a $78.2-billion deficit in the previous month. S&P Global's Services and Composite PMI data is also due. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions. (0920/1420) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is expected to give in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club. (1320/1820) Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report first-quarter earnings before markets open, with investors' focus on pharmacy and retail sales and management's comments on consumer sentiments and COVID vaccination demand. Conagra Brands Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, benefiting from steady demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as higher prices. Investors will look out for comments on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast the company provides. A U.S. federal judge is set to hold a hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. Statistics Canada is likely to show the country's trade balance at $0.61 billion in November, down from $1.21 billion in the month before. The country's import and export prices data are also scheduled for release. Mexico's central bank is expected to publish minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. Data from the Brazilian government statistics agency IBGE is expected to show that industrial output fell 0.1% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. On a year-on-year basis, output likely rose 0.8% in November, after rising 1.7% in the previous month. (Compiled by Kumar Satyam; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold rises to near six-month highs as investors await Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold prices kicked off 2023 by hitting their highest levels in more than six months on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields fell while investors focused on the prospect for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which acted as a significant headwind to bullion last year. Spot gold, which...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher. First Finniss lithium shipment to China
Australian shares were expected to open higher today. The First Finniss Lithium shipment has set sail to China. Proteomics International Laboratories extends letter of intent with Sonic Healthcare USA and DroneShield successful completes Defence Innovation Hub Project.
kalkinemedia.com
SAB Biotherapeutics Diversitab Platform Proves To Develop Anti-Idiotype Antibodies
* SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS NOVEL DIVERSITAB™ PLATFORM PROVEN TO DEVELOP ANTI-IDIOTYPE ANTIBODIES TO HELP TREAT AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only;...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil dives 4%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 4% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $3.81, or 4.4%, to $82.10 a barrel, the largest daily decline in more than three months.
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
kalkinemedia.com
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Iraq says ex-official returned fraction of stolen billions
Iraq said Tuesday it had recovered another $2.6 million in public funds fraudulently withdrawn from a government account, but the money is still only a fraction of the $2.5 billion that disappeared. The scandal, implicating businessmen and former high officials, has provoked widespread anger in Iraq. The country is oil-rich...
kalkinemedia.com
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests
Iran on Tuesday upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary said, but ordered retrials for three others on death row in the same case. The Supreme Court's decision came as a lower court sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a separate case...
kalkinemedia.com
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as miners, tech stocks decline
(Adds comments, details; updates prices) Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-inclined index fell on Thursday with gold miners and tech stocks leading declines, while data suggesting tight labor conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer. At 10:31 a.m. ET (1531 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
Venezuela opposition hammers final nail in Guaido's 'interim' leadership
Venezuela's opposition replaced Juan Guaido Thursday as the head of a foreign-backed parallel congress, hammering the final nail in the coffin of his "interim government." Guaido was recognized as Venezuela's legitimate head of state by some 50 governments including the United States after elections in 2018 won by President Nicolas Maduro but widely dismissed as fraudulent.
kalkinemedia.com
Former 'IS bride' set to face Australian court
An Australian woman rescued from a squalid Syrian detention camp was due to face court Friday on charges linked to her former husband's role within the Islamic State group. Mariam Raad was repatriated in October as part of a humanitarian mission to free Australian women and children from the notorious camps at Al-Hol and Roj.
Comments / 0