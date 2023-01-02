California had a record budget surplus last year, and most every pet project around the state got some funds from Sacramento. But our outdated and inadequate rain water storage situation remained largely unaddressed. Our reservoirs are now filling, but there is just not enough capacity to reflect the new reality of climate change and unreliable rainfall patterns each year. The “atmospheric river” now dumping over the state is not anything we can plan on with any regularity. ...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO