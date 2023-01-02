Read full article on original website
Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?
Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
West Virginia Needs Jose Perez NOW
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 2 consecutive games and have fallen to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on Saturday. West Virginia desperately needs a spark, a scoring punch, a go-to player...
What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?
At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
Local Small Business Owner, Veteran of Korean War, Church Leader, Giovanni (John) Clutter, Sr., Passes
Giovanni (John) Clutter, Sr. passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022 in his home with his wife, Barbara of sixty years and family by his side. John was the last surviving member of his immediate Clutter family as he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Anunziata (Angotti) and Salvatore Oliverio, his paternal grandparents Lavina “Jenny” (Richardson) and William Clutter, parents Costanzia “Cora”
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
