Kansas State

247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season

The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard with cause following felony assault charge

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired with cause in the wake of being charged on Dec. 12 with third-degree felony assault by impeding the breath circulation of his fiancee, a high-level UT source told Horns247. UT officials confirmed the termination Thursday in a statement from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who also said the Longhorns' associate head coach Rodney Terry would continue serving as acting coach for the rest of the season.
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
247Sports

Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
AMES, IA
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Illini DL Verdis Browns enters transfer portal

Illinois junior defensive tackle Verdis Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. "Thank you to Illini nation for everything these past 5 years," Brown wrote on social media. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me develop on and off the field, and lastly to my teammates the bond is forever strong, but with that being said I am now in the transfer portal. #ILL"
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Huskers keep pushing to add experience and bolster O-line competition

They'll gladly send for more food if any more big man additions are still to come. With former Arizona State center Ben Scott already on board as one Husker offensive lineman transfer addition, Nebraska on Thursday was hosting ex-Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua and this weekend is set to receive a weekend visit from ex-Stanford tackle Walter Rouse.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

