Major issues to watch in Missouri's legislature in 2023: Sports betting, education & more

Jan. 4—The excitement level was high as Emerald Berkey, a fifth grader, and her sister, Etain Berkey, a first grader, walked into their new school for the first time. The two girls came with their mom, Laila Berkey, to the public open house Tuesday evening at the new Dover Hill Elementary School, 1100 N. Main St., and saw their new classrooms for the first time. Both girls were jumping up and down when they stepped through the front door.

1 DAY AGO