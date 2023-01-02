ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement

Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Buffalo Bills Made Surprising Roster Cut On Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with postseason planning in mind. Having wrapped up the AFC East, coach Sean McDermott's focus now turns to optimizing every last roster spot.  As such, it came as a surprise to some to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes be released Wednesday. The maneuver ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule

Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
theScore

Balance has brought Packers to brink of playoffs

It's hard to explain the Green Bay Packers' season, but the mere fact they're facing a win-and-in situation is rather stunning. Let's not forget that fans were asking if Jordan Love should get the nod over Aaron Rodgers just five weeks ago after a prime-time loss to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI

