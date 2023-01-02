Read full article on original website
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet
It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement
Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Wide Receiver Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop
The ESPN analyst said Higgins implemented an illegal hit on Tuesday.
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023
Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?
Davante Adams Announces Decision On His Future With The Raiders
Are Davante Adams' days in Las Vegas coming to an end? It's no secret the Raiders came nowhere close to preseason expectations in 2022. They're currently 6-10 with one game left in the regular season. However, that doesn't mean Adams is jumping off the ship just yet. The star wide ...
Buffalo Bills Made Surprising Roster Cut On Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with postseason planning in mind. Having wrapped up the AFC East, coach Sean McDermott's focus now turns to optimizing every last roster spot. As such, it came as a surprise to some to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes be released Wednesday. The maneuver ...
Packers Make Another Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games and will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday to get into the NFL playoffs.
Pat McAfee Releases Statement On The Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Situation
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee really wants to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on The Pat McAfee Show. But ahead of the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Campbell, nicknamed "MCDC" by McAfee for "Motor City Dan Campbell," declined the ...
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
ESPN Releases Statement On Joe Buck's Report that MNF Game Would Resume
The Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was ultimately curtailed less than 10 minutes following kickoff, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field. However, in the moments after Hamlin was taken to the ...
Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule
Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
theScore
Balance has brought Packers to brink of playoffs
It's hard to explain the Green Bay Packers' season, but the mere fact they're facing a win-and-in situation is rather stunning. Let's not forget that fans were asking if Jordan Love should get the nod over Aaron Rodgers just five weeks ago after a prime-time loss to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving weekend.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Departed Last Night's Game With Injury
LA's reserve point guard has been grappling with this for a while.
