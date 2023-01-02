Read full article on original website
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
dmagazine.com
The Most Expensive Artwork for Sale in a Dallas Bar
Right before the Christmas break, we dropped an EarBurner podcast (subscribe!) with Victor Vescovo, who built a submersible that took him to the bottom of earth’s five oceans. Oh, he also went to space (but not in the submersible). When Matt Goodman profiled Victor for D Magazine in 2020, we hired a noted underwater photographer (and environmental activist) by the name of Jeremy McKane to take shots of Victor in a pool. You can see a few of Jeremy’s eerie, beautiful shots of Victor here.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking After Holidays in North Texas
As we enter a new year, the one thing we haven't been able to leave behind in 2022 is new COVID-19 infections. Local doctors are monitoring a new strain, more cases and more hospitalizations across North Texas right now. The DFW Hospital Council is tracking an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
dallasexpress.com
Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.
Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
A Major West Dallas Polluter Finally Agrees To Leave – But It’s Taking Its Sweet Time
This story is published collaboratively with Dallas Free Press as part of the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City. Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to...
