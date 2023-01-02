Right before the Christmas break, we dropped an EarBurner podcast (subscribe!) with Victor Vescovo, who built a submersible that took him to the bottom of earth’s five oceans. Oh, he also went to space (but not in the submersible). When Matt Goodman profiled Victor for D Magazine in 2020, we hired a noted underwater photographer (and environmental activist) by the name of Jeremy McKane to take shots of Victor in a pool. You can see a few of Jeremy’s eerie, beautiful shots of Victor here.

