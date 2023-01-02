ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters

We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Hyperallergic

Minnesota Professor Reportedly Fired for Showing Paintings of Prophet Muhammad

Hamline University, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has reportedly declined to renew the contract of a professor who showed their students Medieval paintings depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. On October 6, 2022, the adjunct professor, whose name has not been disclosed, displayed the images during an online lecture. The incident gained traction after a student in attendance, Aram Wedatalla, president of the university’s Muslim Student Association (MSA), raised the issue with university administrators following a conversation with the professor.
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS Minnesota

Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Kat Kountry 105

6 Different Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You

Recently it was National Thank You Day, and I think if anyone knows how to say thank you best, it is us Minnesotans! How many ways can a Minnesotan say “Thank you” though? I got 6 different categories of "thank you"s here, but hey if you have any more feel free to let me know on our Facebook!
getnews.info

Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community

The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Navigating a brain tumor diagnosis

MINNEAPOLIS -- This new year came a cautionary tale of a devastating health diagnosis: brain tumors.In late 2022, local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor. WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with her about how a minor health problem turned out to be a big deal.Levy Armstrong says doctors were not able to remove all of her tumor. She continues to be monitored for signs of cancer and she may need chemotherapy. (See video above.)Often the news people receive about their brain tumors is a lot worse than...
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
