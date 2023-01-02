Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters
We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Hyperallergic
Minnesota Professor Reportedly Fired for Showing Paintings of Prophet Muhammad
Hamline University, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has reportedly declined to renew the contract of a professor who showed their students Medieval paintings depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. On October 6, 2022, the adjunct professor, whose name has not been disclosed, displayed the images during an online lecture. The incident gained traction after a student in attendance, Aram Wedatalla, president of the university’s Muslim Student Association (MSA), raised the issue with university administrators following a conversation with the professor.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
mprnews.org
Thoughts on treating the rise of substance use disorders, addiction in Minnesota
Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives in a 12-month period. Yesterday, MPR News shared “Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery,” a special broadcast from Call to Mind,...
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
mprnews.org
Company’s bankruptcy leaves Minn. counties searching for jail medical care
A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails. Last month, MEnD Correctional Care informed counties by letter that it is terminating correctional health care services within 90 days.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
mprnews.org
'I bring a holistic view': Q&A with Dawanna Witt, new Hennepin County sheriff
There's a new sheriff in town: Dawanna Witt was sworn in as Hennepin County Sheriff on Tuesday. She's the first woman and the first Black person to lead the department. She takes the helm following a period of deep scrutiny of law enforcement and a year of high crime. New...
KCRG.com
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
6 Different Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You
Recently it was National Thank You Day, and I think if anyone knows how to say thank you best, it is us Minnesotans! How many ways can a Minnesotan say “Thank you” though? I got 6 different categories of "thank you"s here, but hey if you have any more feel free to let me know on our Facebook!
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
getnews.info
Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community
The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
Talking Points: Navigating a brain tumor diagnosis
MINNEAPOLIS -- This new year came a cautionary tale of a devastating health diagnosis: brain tumors.In late 2022, local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor. WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with her about how a minor health problem turned out to be a big deal.Levy Armstrong says doctors were not able to remove all of her tumor. She continues to be monitored for signs of cancer and she may need chemotherapy. (See video above.)Often the news people receive about their brain tumors is a lot worse than...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher
I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
