Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address

In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission

Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Council has 'a lot of work ahead,' declares the body's president

The 2023 legislative year has begun for the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts. Elected to a full one-year term as president of the Springfield City Council, At-large Councilor Jesse Lederman announced the creation of two special oversight committees – one to look at the distribution of the $123 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and the other the spending of cannabis tax revenue deposited in a neighborhood stabilization fund.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council reappoints board, commission members

HOLYOKE — With a new year come renewals and appointments to city boards and commissions. The City Council unanimously approved a series of positions during Tuesday’s regular session, the first for 2023. The council reappointed Deborah Brunelle to a three-year term as city assessor, which expires in January...
HOLYOKE, MA

