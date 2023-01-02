Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address
In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov.-elect Maura Healey hosts toy drive in Springfield to kick off 'Team Up Massachusetts'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll participated in a toy drive in Springfield to kick off "Team Up Massachusetts" regional inaugural events. The incoming administration visited the New North Citizens Council Youth Center. The organization provides public and human services to families across Hampden County...
Springfield School Committee elects LaTonia Monroe Naylor vice chair
SPRINGFIELD — School Committee Member LaTonia Monroe Naylor replaced Committee Member Christopher Collins as vice chair of the body following a unanimous vote during its brief organizational meeting Tuesday. Collins had been vice chair since January 2015, succeeding School Committee Member Denise Hurst. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, who chairs...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission
Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
wamc.org
Springfield City Council has 'a lot of work ahead,' declares the body's president
The 2023 legislative year has begun for the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts. Elected to a full one-year term as president of the Springfield City Council, At-large Councilor Jesse Lederman announced the creation of two special oversight committees – one to look at the distribution of the $123 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and the other the spending of cannabis tax revenue deposited in a neighborhood stabilization fund.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Holyoke City Council reappoints board, commission members
HOLYOKE — With a new year come renewals and appointments to city boards and commissions. The City Council unanimously approved a series of positions during Tuesday’s regular session, the first for 2023. The council reappointed Deborah Brunelle to a three-year term as city assessor, which expires in January...
Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke Officers Among 15 Suspended By State Commission
A Worcester officer accused of taking money for overtime he didn't work and a Springfield cop charged with using his stun gun on a pregnant woman were among 15 law enforcement officials suspended by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission. The commission announced the suspensions on Tuesday,...
MassLive.com
Westfield Fire Dept.’s longest serving firefighter retires, gives up Badge 1
WESTFIELD — After 35 years of serving the city of Westfield, the owner of badge number 1 and longest actively serving firefighter in the Westfield Fire Department retired Thursday. Tim Black, 58, first joined the Westfield Fire Department in 1987, after having spent his youth watching firetrucks on the...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
If You Win a Mega Millions Jackpot in Massachusetts, Can You Remain Anonymous?
With no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $940 million which lottery officials say it’s the fourth-largest prize amount in Mega Millions history. The massive payout has residents from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But...
